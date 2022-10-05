Daily Mike Trout Report: Reaches 40 homers for 3rd time in career in finale

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Tuesday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 2 for 4 with a double, a walk and a strikeout in a 2-1 loss to the Athletics.

Wednesday: Trout hit his 40th homer of the season in the finale, a 3-2 loss to Oakland. Despite missing almost a third of the season due to injury, Trout reached 40 home runs for just the third time in his career, and the first since hitting 45 in 2019. Batting second and playing center field, he went 2 for 3, adding a double, a walk and a strikeout.

Stats: Trout finished the season batting .283 (124 for 438) with 40 home runs, 80 RBIs and 85 runs scored in 119 games. He had walked 54 times and struck out 139 times. His on-base percentage was .369, his OPS .999.