Daily Mike Trout report: Raises batting average to .431

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Monday: Returned to the lineup after missing three games due to an elbow contusion and went 4 for 5 with two RBIs in a 9-4 win over the Rangers in Texas. He batted third and played center field.

Tuesday: Went 2 for 4, including his seventh double of the season, in a 6-1 loss to the Rangers. He batted third and played center field.

Wednesday: Dane Dunning (1-0, 3.06) is set to start the 8:05 p.m. game for Texas. Trout has not faced him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .431 (28 for 65) with six home runs, 14 RBIs, 15 runs and 14 walks in 19 games. His on-base percentage is .538, his OPS 1.353. ... He leads the majors in on-base percentage, slugging percentage (.815) and OPS and is second in batting average behind White Sox designated hitter Yermin Mercedes (.432). The Angels are 11-11.

