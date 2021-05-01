Daily Mike Trout report: Raises batting average to .425 in loss to Seattle

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Friday: Went 2 for 4 with his eight double of the season and two runs scored in a 7-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners. He batted third and played center field.

Saturday: The Angels' game vs. the Mariners ended too late for this edition.

Sunday: The series concludes at 4:10 p.m. Justus Sheffield (1-2, 5.32) will start for Seattle. Trout is 1 for 4 against him.

Stats: Trout entered Saturday hitting .425 (31 for 73) with six home runs, 14 RBIs, 18 runs and 14 walks in 21 games. His on-base percentage is .523, his OPS 1.304. ... Through Friday, he led the majors in batting average on-base percentage, slugging percentage (.781) and OPS. The Angels were 12-12.

— Press staff reports

