 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Frank Vincent
DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report: Plans to return to Angels' lineup Friday at Detroit

  • 0

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Injury update: Trout said this week he planned to return to the Angels' lineup Friday. He has not played since July 12 and remains on the injured list (back spasms and left rib cage irritation).

Friday: Matt Manning (0-0, 3.24 ERA) will start the 7:10 p.m. season opener for the host Tigers. Trout has not faced him.

What he said: "I'm excited,” Trout said in a story by Rhett Bollinger on the Angels' website. “I'm happy with the progress. It was good for me to take time off and get it out of there. And now I get to play for about a month and a week, so I'm looking forward to it."

Stats: Trout is hitting .270 (76 for 282) with 24 home runs, 51 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 79 games. He has walked 39 times and struck out 97 times. His on-base percentage is .368, his OPS .967.

People are also reading…

— Press staff reports

+7 
Mike Trout 2022 headshot

Trout
0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Derwin James is reportedly now the NFL's highest-paid safety

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News