Daily Mike Trout Report: Plans to return to Angels' lineup Friday at Detroit

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Injury update: Trout said this week he planned to return to the Angels' lineup Friday. He has not played since July 12 and remains on the injured list (back spasms and left rib cage irritation).

Friday: Matt Manning (0-0, 3.24 ERA) will start the 7:10 p.m. season opener for the host Tigers. Trout has not faced him.

What he said: "I'm excited,” Trout said in a story by Rhett Bollinger on the Angels' website. “I'm happy with the progress. It was good for me to take time off and get it out of there. And now I get to play for about a month and a week, so I'm looking forward to it."

Stats: Trout is hitting .270 (76 for 282) with 24 home runs, 51 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 79 games. He has walked 39 times and struck out 97 times. His on-base percentage is .368, his OPS .967.

— Press staff reports