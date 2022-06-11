Daily Mike Trout Report: Out of lineup again but getting close to return

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Thursday: Did not play in the series finale against the Boston Red Sox, which the Angels won 5-2 to snap a club-record 14-game losing streak. He had not played since leaving Tuesday's game with a groin injury.

Friday: Did not play in a 7-3 loss at home to the New York Mets. Interim manager Phil Nevin said Trout was "close" to returning to action.

Saturday: Carlos Carrasco (7-1, 3.52) is scheduled to start the 10:07 p.m. game for New York. Trout is hitting .273 (3 for 11, including two doubles) with two RBIs against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .284 (52 for 183) with 14 home runs, 30 RBIs and 39 runs scored in 52 games. He haswalked 27 times and struck out 57 times. His on-base percentage is .388, his OPS .989.

— Press staff reports

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.