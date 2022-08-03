Daily Mike Trout Report: On IL with back condition, Trout scheduled to take next step Wednesday

The Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout stands in the dugout before the team’s home game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday. Trout was scheduled to start rotational exercises Wednesday to help his back condition.
Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Mike Trout talks to his son during the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night in Los Angeles. Trout will be meeting with his doctor on Sunday regarding his back condition.
Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs to second base while trying to advance against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout heads to the dugout at the end of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 1-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Mike Trout wears the Angels’ home run cowboy hat in the dugout after hitting a three-run shot off the Orioles’ Tyler Wells during the third inning Friday night in Baltimore. The homer was his 24th of the season.
Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout reacts at the end of the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Mike Trout waits in the on-deck circle during the seventh inning of a 4-1 loss to the Orioles in Baltimore on Thursday.
Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Update: Trout remains on the injured list and has not played since July 12. He received a cortisone injection July 21, and it was expected it would then take two weeks before he could start swinging a bat and resume other baseball activities. On Sunday, Trout said his back condition has improved, he would begin rotational exercises Wednesday and will play again this season.
What’s next? Appearing upbeat in meeting with the media Wednesday, Trout said his back had improved considerably in the past couple of days and that he has an appointment with his doctor Sunday.
An ‘exaggeration:’ On Wednesday, Trout responded to reports that he has a rare back condition that would affect him for the rest of his career. Trout told reporters that the report was an “exaggeration” and that he would play again this season.
Quote: “I appreciate all the prayer requests, but my career isn’t over,” Trout said Wednesday in a story by Jeff Fletcher for The Orange County Register. “The last two days have been huge steps. I’m excited with the way it’s going. I’m happy with it.”
Stats: Trout is hitting .270 (76 for 282) with 24 home runs, 51 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 79 games. He has walked 39 times and struck out 97 times. His on-base percentage is .368, his OPS .967.
