Daily Mike Trout report: Not in lineup Sunday but says he expects to play Monday

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting. Saturday: Did not play in the Angels’ 16-2 loss to Houston, the second straight game he missed with an elbow contusion suffered Thursday when he was hit by a pitch. Sunday: Was not in the starting lineup for the series finale at Houston. What he said: In a story by Rhett Bollinger on MLB.com on Sunday, Trout said he expected to play Monday when the Angels open a series at home against the Texas Rangers. “It’s getting better each and every day,” Trout said. “Took a couple swings today. Still not 100%, but looking forward to being in the lineup tomorrow.” Stats: Trout began Sunday hitting .393 (22 for 56) with six home runs, 12 RBIs, 15 runs and 14 walks in 17 games. His on-base percentage was .521, his OPS 1.325. ... The Angels were 9-10.
GALLERY: Mike Trout through the years
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout waves to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The shot scored David Fletcher. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., in this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, file photo. Mike Trout is back in spring training with the Angels to chase his first playoff victory. The three-time AL MVP is growing weary of hearing the annual questions about when he'll finally reach that career milestone. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout against the San Francisco Giants during a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout warms up before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout stands by the plate during an at-bat in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Trout singled. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout stands back for the plate after taking a pitch during a baseball game agains the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, April 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
The Angels’ Mike Trout turns 30 this year. ‘I’m getting older, for sure, but I’m still young,’ he said.
The Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout waves to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers on Aug. 7. In 53 games last year, the three-time American League MVP from Millville hit .281 with 17 home runs, 46 RBIs and an OPS of .993.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout celebrates his two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout reacts during an at-bat in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout warms up before a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, a Millville resident, speaks during a news conference at spring baseball practice in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday. Trout is the defending American League MVP.
People begin to file into the Levoy Theatre for the viewing of the new documentary "Mike Trout: From Millville to MVP," including members of the Millville baseball team.
Mike Trout of Los Angeles Angels autographs Mayor of Millville Mike Santiago jersey before the game against Philles at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Tuesday, May 13, 2014.
Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels signs autographs for fans before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia in 2014.
Mike Trout of Los Angeles Angels, middle pose with Itell Young 19, left and Kyreem Loatman,17, right member of Millville Baseball team before the game against Philles at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Tuesday, May 13, 2014.
Mike Trout of Los Angeles Angels autographs Joseph Brasky, 9, foreground South Philadelphia baseball before the game against Philles at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Tuesday, May 13, 2014.
Millville's Mike Trout gets a hit against Toms River East, Monday May 18, 2009, during a SJ Group IV playoff baseball game in Millville.
1. Mike Trout, 2009, Millvillle
Trout hit a New Jersey record 18 home runs and led the Thunderbolts to a school record 22 wins as a senior. Trout finished his career with 31 home runs, a .461 batting average, 121 RBIs, 142 hits and 70 stolen bases. Not quite sure what happened to him after high school. Wonder if he ever panned out?
Millville’s Mike Trout gets a fist bump from teammate Will Biggs after scoring against Toms River East, Monday May 18, 2009, during a SJ Group IV playoff baseball game in Millville.
