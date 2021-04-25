Daily Mike Trout report: Not in lineup Sunday but says he expects to play Monday

Press staff reports

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Saturday: Did not play in the Angels’ 16-2 loss to Houston, the second straight game he missed with an elbow contusion suffered Thursday when he was hit by a pitch.

Sunday: Was not in the starting lineup for the series finale at Houston.

What he said: In a story by Rhett Bollinger on MLB.com on Sunday, Trout said he expected to play Monday when the Angels open a series at home against the Texas Rangers. “It’s getting better each and every day,” Trout said. “Took a couple swings today. Still not 100%, but looking forward to being in the lineup tomorrow.”

Stats: Trout began Sunday hitting .393 (22 for 56) with six home runs, 12 RBIs, 15 runs and 14 walks in 17 games. His on-base percentage was .521, his OPS 1.325. ... The Angels were 9-10.

