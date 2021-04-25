Daily Mike Trout report: Misses 3rd game in row Sunday but says he expects to play Monday

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Saturday: Did not play in the Angels’ 16-2 loss to Houston, the second straight game he missed with an elbow contusion suffered Thursday when he was hit by a pitch.

Sunday: Did not play in the Angels’ 4-2 win in the series finale at Houston.

Monday: Jordan Lyles (1-1, 4.64) is scheduled to start the 8:05 p.m. series opener for the host Texas Rangers. Trout is hitting .333 (5 for 15) with two home runs and three RBIs against him.

What he said: In a story by Rhett Bollinger on MLB.com on Sunday, Trout said he expected to play Monday at Texas. “It’s getting better each and every day,” Trout said in the story. “Took a couple swings today. Still not 100%, but looking forward to being in the lineup tomorrow.”