Daily Mike Trout report: Misses 2nd game in row due to elbow contusion

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Thursday: In an 8-2 loss at Houston, Trout suffered a left elbow contusion when he was hit by a pitch in the top of the fourth inning. With the Angels trailing 7-1, he was removed from the game after the top of the fifth. Trout, who batted third and played center field, walked in his only previous plate appearance.

Friday: Did not play in a 5-4, 10-inning loss to Houston. The Associated Press reported that manager Joe Maddon said Trout was expected back in the lineup Saturday.

Saturday: Did not play in the Angels' 16-2 loss to Houston. Manger Joe Maddon said Trout remains day-to-day and is not expected to need to go on the injured list, The Associated Press reported.

Sunday: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 5.27) is scheduled to start the 2:10 p.m. series finale for Houston. Trout is hitting .182 (4 for 22) with two home runs, four RBIs, five walks and nine strikeouts against him.