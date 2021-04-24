Daily Mike Trout report: Misses 2nd game in row due to elbow contusion

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.
Thursday: In an 8-2 loss at Houston, Trout suffered a left elbow contusion when he was hit by a pitch in the top of the fourth inning. With the Angels trailing 7-1, he was removed from the game after the top of the fifth. Trout, who batted third and played center field, walked in his only previous plate appearance.
Friday: Did not play in a 5-4, 10-inning loss to Houston. The Associated Press reported that manager Joe Maddon said Trout was expected back in the lineup Saturday.
Saturday: Did not play in the Angels' 16-2 loss to Houston. Manger Joe Maddon said Trout remains day-to-day and is not expected to need to go on the injured list, The Associated Press reported.
Sunday: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 5.27) is scheduled to start the 2:10 p.m. series finale for Houston. Trout is hitting .182 (4 for 22) with two home runs, four RBIs, five walks and nine strikeouts against him.
Stats: Trout began Saturday hitting .393 (22 for 56) with six home runs, 12 RBIs, 15 runs and 14 walks in 17 games. His on-base percentage is .521, his OPS 1.325. ... The Angels are 9-10.
GALLERY: Mike Trout through the years
Angels Rangers Baseball
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Angels Trout Baseball
Angels Giants Baseball
Angels Rockies Baseball
Angels Rangers Baseball
Angels Rockies Baseball
Angels Rangers Baseball
Angels Rangers Baseball
Angels Rangers Baseball
Angels Rangers Baseball
Athletics Mariners Baseball
Angels Rockies Baseball
Angels Padres Baseball
Angels Trout Returns Baseball
mike trout documentary
PHILLIES MIKE TROUT
PHILLIES MIKE TROUT
PHILLIES MIKE TROUT
PHILLIES MIKE TROUT
millville baseball_3818915
1. Mike Trout, 2009, Millvillle
millville baseball_3818920
534dcf8f5d1be.image.jpg
534dcf9f05123.image.jpg
534dcf79bdf51.image.jpg
534dcf93b4886.image.jpg
534dcf99c667b.image.jpg
534dcfa9b627b.image.jpg
534dcfa53a66b.image.jpg
534dcfa196a1e.image.jpg
534dcfaf6378c.image.jpg
534dcfb1d4bcf.image.jpg
534dcfbb27936.image.jpg
534dcfbd87daf.image.jpg
534dcfc14867c.image.jpg
534dcfd371e50.image.jpg
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.