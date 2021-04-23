Daily Mike Trout report: Leaves game early after getting hit by pitch on elbow

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Thursday: In an 8-2 loss at Houston, Trout suffered a left elbow contusion when he was hit by a pitch in the top of the fourth inning. With the Angels trailing 7-1, he was removed from the game after the top of the fifth. Trout, who batted third and played center field, walked in his only previous plate appearance.

Friday: Check back tonight for results of their late game at Houston.

Saturday: Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 10.57) is scheduled to start the 4:10 p.m. game for the Astros. Trout is hitting .385 (5 for 13) with one RBI against him.

What he said: “It's getting better,” Trout said in a story by Rhett Bollinger for MLB.com. “I'm getting treatment and hopefully I'll be in there (Friday). It didn't feel like it hit any of the pad. But after watching the replay, the pad helped me out a lot."