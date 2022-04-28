Daily Mike Trout Report: Leads majors in 3 categories

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Tuesday: Went 2 for 3, including a home run, with a walk in a 4-1 win over the Guardians. He drove in three runs and scored once. Trout batted third and played center field.

Wednesday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 2 for 3, hitting his fifth and sixth doubles of the season, in a 9-5 victory over the Guardians. He walked once, scored once and drove in two runs.

Thursday: On the 10th anniversary of Trout being called up to the major leagues for good, the series concludes at 4:07 p.m. vs. Cleveland. Cal Quantrill (1-0, 3.94 ERA) will start for Cleveland. Trout has never faced him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .365 (19 for 52) with five home runs, 10 RBIs and 14 runs scored in 15 games. He has walked nine times and struck out 11 times. His on-base percentage is .476, his OPS 1.284, both of which are tops in the major leagues among qualified players. His .808 slugging percentage also is the best.

— Press staff reports

