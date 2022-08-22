Daily Mike Trout Report: Knocks in Angels’ only run

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, went 2 for 3 with a walk in a 4-0 loss to Detroit in the series finale.
Monday: Went 1 for 4 and knocked in the Angels’ only run in a 2-1 loss at Tampa Bay. He batted second and played center field.
Tuesday: Corey Kluber (7-7, 4.33 ERA) will start the 7:10 p.m. game for the Rays. Trout is hitting .222 (4 for 18) with two home runs and four RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .269 (80 for 297) with 24 home runs, 52 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 83 games. He has walked 40 times and struck out 101 times. His on-base percentage is .365, his OPS .947.
— Press staff reports
