Daily Mike Trout Report: HR streak finally ends

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP

Monday: He homered in a 5-4 loss at Cleveland. The two-out, two-run shot in the fifth inning marked the seventh straight game in which he hit a home run. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 1 for 4.

Tuesday: Went 0 for 3 with a walk in a 3-1 loss to Cleveland. He batted second and played center field.

Wednesday: Cal Quantrill (12-5, 3.50 ) is scheduled to start the 1:10 p.m. series final for the Guardians. Trout is 0 for 2 with a walk against him.

HR streak ends: Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the major league record of hitting a homer in eight games in a row. Trout’s streak ended one game short of that.

Stats: Trout is hitting .279 (102 for 368) with 35 home runs, 69 RBIs and 72 runs scored in 102 games. He has walked 46 times and struck out 119 times. His on-base percentage is .367, his OPS .995.

