Daily Mike Trout Report: HR streak finally ends

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP
Monday: He homered in a 5-4 loss at Cleveland. The two-out, two-run shot in the fifth inning marked the seventh straight game in which he hit a home run. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 1 for 4.
Tuesday: Went 0 for 3 with a walk in a 3-1 loss to Cleveland. He batted second and played center field.
Wednesday: Cal Quantrill (12-5, 3.50 ) is scheduled to start the 1:10 p.m. series final for the Guardians. Trout is 0 for 2 with a walk against him.
HR streak ends: Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the major league record of hitting a homer in eight games in a row. Trout’s streak ended one game short of that.
