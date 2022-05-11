 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report: Homers twice, Angels win with no-hitter

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Monday: Hit a two-run homer and drew a bases-loaded walk to help the first-place Angels beat Tampa Bay 11-3 in the series opener. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs before being removed after the seventh inning of the lopsided game.

Tuesday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 3 for 4, including two home runs, with a walk, scored three runs and drove in three to help the Angels beat the Rays 12-0. Angels rookie Reid Detmers pitched a no-hitter in his 11th career start. Trout hit a solo homer in the second inning and a two-run shot in the eighth.

Wednesday: Left-hander Shane McClanahan (2-0, 3.06) will start the 7:07 p.m. series finale for the Rays. In two plate appearances against him, Trout has walked and struck out.

Milestone: The home run Monday was Trout’s 161st at Angel Stadium, one more than previous all-time leader Tim Salmon. “It’s special,” Trout said in a story by Rhett Bollinger on MLB.com. “I didn’t know it until I saw it on the scoreboard. But any time you pass Salmon, it’s a big deal.”

Stats: Trout is hitting .337 (32 for 95) with nine home runs, 19 RBIs and 25 runs scored in 27 games. He has walked 18 times and struck out 27 times. Among qualified players, he leads the majors in on-base percentage (.457),  slugging percentage (.726) and OPS (1.183). He is tied for second in home runs.

— Press staff reports

Mike Trout 2022 headshot for daily report
Matt York, Associated Press

