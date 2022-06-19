Daily Mike Trout Report: Homers in third straight win for Angels

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Saturday: The Angels swept a doubleheader against the Mariners, winning the first game 4-2 in 10 innings and the second 3-0. Trout hit a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning to propel L.A. to the win in the first game. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 5 and struck out three times. In the second game, batting second and playing center field, went 2 for 4 with a solo home run in the third.

Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, he hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his 21st of the season, in a 4-0 win over the Mariners in the series finale. He finished 1 for 4 with two strikeouts in the win.

Monday: The Angels begin a three-game series at 9:38 p.m. in L.A. hosting the Kansas City Royals. Kris Bubic (0-4, 8.36) is scheduled to start for the Royals.

Stats: Trout is hitting .290 (63 for 217) with 21 home runs, 43 RBIs and 47 runs scored in 61 games. He has walked 31 times and struck out 72 times. His on-base percentage is .389, his OPS 1.048.

— Press staff reports

— Press staff reports

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.