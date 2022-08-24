Daily Mike Trout Report: Homers in extra-innings loss to Rays

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Tuesday: Hit a solo home run in the sixth inning of an 11-1 loss to the Rays. It was Trout's 1,500th career hit and marked the second night in a row he drove in the Angels' only run. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 3 before being pinch-hit for in the eighth inning.

Wednesday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 2 for 5 with a solo homer in the eighth inning of a 4-3 11-inning loss to the Rays. In the top of the 10th with two outs and Jared Walsh on third base, Trout hit a grounder to short stop Taylor Walls, who committed a throwing error and allowed Walsh to score to make it 2-1. Tampa came back to tie it before winning in the 11th. He also struck out twice.

Thursday: Right-hander Drew Rasmussen (8-4, 2.82 ERA) will start the 1:10 p.m. series finale for the Rays. Trout has yet to face him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .273 (83 for 305) with 26 home runs, 54 RBIs and 57 runs scored in 85 games. He had walked 40 times and struck out 103 times. His on-base percentage was .366, his OPS .963.

