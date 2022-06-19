Daily Mike Trout Report: Homers in each game, including extra innings, in DH sweep

Saturday: The Angels swept a doubleheader against the Mariners, winning the first game 4-2 in 10 innings and the second 3-0. Trout hit a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning to propel L.A. to the win in the first game. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 5 and struck out three times. In the second game, batting second and playing center field, went 2 for 4 with his 20th homer of the season, a solo shot in the third.