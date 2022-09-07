Daily Mike Trout Report: Homers in 4th straight game, but Angels lose

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP

Tuesday: Hit a solo home run in the first inning of a 5-4 win over Detroit. He batted second, played center field and finished 1 for 4.

Wednesday: Batting second and playing center field, he hit a solo homer in the fifth inning of a 5-4 loss to the Tigers in the series finale. It was the fourth straight game Trout homered in. He finished the game 2 for 4 with a walk and two strikeouts.

Thursday: The Angels will be off before starting a three-game series at 8:10 p.m. Friday in Houston against the Astros.

Stats: Trout is hitting .278 (98 for 353) with 32 home runs, 62 RBIs and 68 runs scored in 97 games. He has walked 44 times and struck out 117 times. His on-base percentage is .367, his OPS .982.