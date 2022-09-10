Daily Mike Trout Report: Homers for team record 6th game in a row

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP

Saturday: Hit a two-out, three-run homer in the second inning to help the Angels beat Houston 6-1. Batting second and playing center field, he also doubled. Trout finished 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Sunday: Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.99) is scheduled to start the 2:10 p.m. series finale for the Astros. Trout is hitting .125 (1 for 8), including a solo home run, against him.

HR binge continues: Trout homered for the sixth game in a row Saturday, breaking the franchise record, set by Bobby Bonds from Aug. 2-7, 1977, he had tied one night earlier. Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey Jr. share the major league record of eight consecutive games with a homer.

Quote: “It’s pretty cool,” Trout said of the achievement. “I’ve just been preparing myself, trying to get my swing right and not missing pitches. I got some pitches to hit tonight and put a good swing on them.”

.Stats: Trout is hitting .280 (101 for 361) with 34 home runs, 67 RBIs and 71 runs scored in 99 games. He has walked 45 times and struck out 118 times. His on-base percentage was .369, his OPS .998.