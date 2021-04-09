Daily Mike Trout report: Homers for 3rd game in row

Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In his nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Thursday: Homered for the third consecutive game, a two-out solo shot in the fifth inning, to help the Angels defeat the Blue Jays 7-5 in 11 innings at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida. Batting third and playing center field, he went 3 for 5, including his second double of the season, with two runs scored.

Friday: Check back later for results of their late game.

Saturday: The series resumes at 7:07 p.m. Toronto had not announced itsstarting pitcher.

Stats: Trout began Friday hitting .417 (10 for 24) with three home runs, six RBIs, seven runs and eight walks in seven games. His on-base percentage was .563, his OPS 1.483.