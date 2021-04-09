Daily Mike Trout report: Homers for 3rd game in row

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout doubles during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Los Angeles Angels' Jose Iglesias (4) congratulates Mike Trout after his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout rounds the bases in front of Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette after his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout makes a catch on a ball hit by Houston Astros' Alex Bregman during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, is congratulated by Shohei Ohtani after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
The Angels’ Mike Trout, right, is congratulated by Jose Iglesias after hitting a two-run home run against the Astros on Tuesday in Anaheim, California.
This is a 2021 photo of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Angels active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 when this image was taken. (Jennifer Stewart/MLB Photos via AP)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) fields a hit by Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
The Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout runs to first on a double during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night in Anaheim, California.
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) ducks after trying to reach a home run ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, center, scores on a single by Justin Upton as Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, right, covers the plate and home plate umpire Larry Vanover watches during the fourth inning of an Opening Day baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
This is a 2020 photo of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. This image reflects the Angels active roster as of Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In his nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.
Thursday: Homered for the third consecutive game, a two-out solo shot in the fifth inning, to help the Angels defeat the Blue Jays 7-5 in 11 innings at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida. Batting third and playing center field, he went 3 for 5, including his second double of the season, with two runs scored.
Friday: Check back later for results of their late game.
Saturday: The series resumes at 7:07 p.m. Toronto had not announced itsstarting pitcher.
Stats: Trout began Friday hitting .417 (10 for 24) with three home runs, six RBIs, seven runs and eight walks in seven games. His on-base percentage was .563, his OPS 1.483.
Back to school: Trout's home run traveled an estimated 444 feet and reportedly struck a building at an elementary school beyond the left-field fence. "Luckily, school was out for the evening,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said in a story by Rhett Bollinger for MLB.com. “That one definitely had some flight attendants working on it."
