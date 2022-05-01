Daily Mike Trout Report: Homers, doubles and walks three times in win over White Sox

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Saturday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 0 for 4 in a 4-0 loss to the White Sox.
Sunday: Went 2 for 2 with a solo homer in the first inning and a double in the third of a 6-5 win over the White Sox. He scored three runs and walked three times. He batted second and played center field.
Monday: The series concludes at 2:10 p.m. vs. the White Sox. Dylan Cease (2-1, 3.27) will start for Chicago. Trout is 1 for 3 for his career against Cease.
Stats: Trout is hitting .344 (22 for 64) with six home runs, 11 RBIs and 17 runs scored in 19 games. He has walked 15 times and struck out 13 times. His on-base percentage is .481, his slugging .766 and his OPS 1.247, all of which are leading the majors.
People are also reading…
— Press staff reports
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.