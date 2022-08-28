 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Frank Vincent
DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report: Homers as Angles rout Blue Jays

  • 0

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Saturday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 3 with a walk and two strikeouts in the Angels' 2-0 win over the Blue Jays. 

Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 2 for 5 with a solo homer in the ninth inning of an 8-3 win over the Blue Jays in Toronto. He also hit a double, scored twice, drove in two runs and struck out once. 

Monday: The Angels return home to begin a three-game series at 9:38 p.m. against the New York Yankees. Frankie Montas (4-10, 3.84 ERA) is scheduled to start for New York. Trout is hitting .188 (3 for 16) with two walks and five strikeouts in 21 career plate appearances against Montas. 

People are also reading…

Stats: Trout is hitting .270 (86 for 318) with 28 home runs, 58 RBIs and 60 runs scored in 88 games. He has walked 41 times and struck out 108 times. His on-base percentage is .363, his OPS .967.

— Press staff and wire reports

+11 
Mike Trout 2022 headshot

Trout
0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News