Daily Mike Trout report: Hits sixth homer of season but Angels fall

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, celebrates his home run as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim looks away during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, scores on a wild pitch by Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles, center, as home plate umpire Brennan Miller watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols, left, is congratulate by Mike Trout after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Angels' Kurt Suzuki, left, is congratulated by Mike Trout after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.
Tuesday: Went 3 for 4, including a solo home run, with two runs and one RBI in a 6-2 win over Texas. He batted third and played center field.
Wednesday: Went 2 for 4, hitting his sixth home run of the season in a 7-4 loss to Texas. He batted third and played center field.
Thursday: L.A. begins a four-game series at the Houston Astros at 8:10 p.m. Cristian Javier (1-0, 2.08) will start for Houston. Trout is 0 for 3 with a strikeout against Javier.
Stats: Trout is hitting .393 (24 for 56) with six home runs, 12 RBIs, 15 runs and 13 walks in 16 games. His on-base percentage is .507, his OPS 1.311. ... The Angels were 9-7.
This is a 2021 photo of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Angels active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 when this image was taken. (Jennifer Stewart/MLB Photos via AP)
