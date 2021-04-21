 Skip to main content
Daily Mike Trout report: Hits sixth homer of season but Angels fall
Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Tuesday: Went 3 for 4, including a solo home run, with two runs and one RBI in a 6-2 win over Texas. He batted third and played center field.

Wednesday: Went 2 for 4, hitting his sixth home run of the season in a 7-4 loss to Texas. He batted third and played center field.

Thursday: L.A. begins a four-game series at the Houston Astros at 8:10 p.m. Cristian Javier (1-0, 2.08) will start for Houston. Trout is 0 for 3 with a strikeout against Javier.

Stats: Trout is hitting .393 (24 for 56) with six home runs, 12 RBIs, 15 runs and 13 walks in 16 games. His on-base percentage is .507, his OPS 1.311. ... The Angels were 9-7.

— Press staff reports

Los Angeles Angels 2021 Baseball

This is a 2021 photo of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Angels active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 when this image was taken. (Jennifer Stewart/MLB Photos via AP)

