Daily Mike Trout Report: Hits RBI double, scores twice over doubleheader split

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Friday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in a 2-0 win over the Oakland Athletics.
Saturday: In the first game of the double-header, a 4-3 loss to Oakland, Trout didn't start but entered in the eighth inning. He was intentionally walked and scored to make it 3-1. He then struck out in the top of the ninth inning before the A's completed the comeback win.
He started the second game, batting second and playing center field. He went 1 for 5 with an RBI double in the top of the fifth inning of the Angels' 9-1 win over the A's. It was his ninth double of the season.
Sunday: The series will conclude at 4:07 p.m. in Oakland. Frankie Montas (2-3, 3.77) will start for the A’s. Trout is hitting .167 (2 for 12) with two walks and three strikeouts in his career against Montas.
Stats: Trout is hitting .314 (33 for 105) with nine home runs, 20 RBIs and 27 runs scored in 31 games. He has walked 21 times and struck out 31 times.
— Press staff reports
