DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report: Hits RBI double, scores in win over White Sox

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Tuesday: Hit a solo home run in an 11-4 loss to Chicago. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 before being removed for a defensive replacement in the top of the eighth inning in the lopsided game.

Wednesday: Batting second and playing center field, went 1 for 4 with an RBI double and a run scored in the bottom of the first inning of a 4-1 win over the White Sox in the series finale. 

Up next: The Angels are off Thursday and will begin a three-game series starting 8:10 p.m. Friday at the Houston Astros.

Stats: Trout is hitting .285 (70 for 246) with 23 home runs, 47 RBIs and 53 runs scored in 69 games. He has walked 37 times and struck out 79 times. His on-base percentage is .387, his OPS 1.037.

— Press staff reports

Mike Trout 2022 headshot for daily report
Matt York, Associated Press

— Press staff reports

Tags

