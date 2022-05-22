Daily Mike Trout Report: Hits milestones in helping Angels win

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Friday: Went 1 for 4 — his 11th double of the year — in a 4-2 loss to the visiting Athletics. He batted second and played center field.

Saturday: Went 0 for 3 with a walk and a run scored in a 5-3 win over Oakland. He batted second and played center field.

Sunday: Left-hander Zach Logue (2-2, 2.04) is scheduled to start the 4:07 p.m. series final for the A’s. Trout has not faced the rookie.

Milestones: Trout scored his 1,000th career run. He joined Willie Mays and Alex Rodrigues as the only players in MLB history with at least 300 home runs, 200 stolen bases and 1,000 runs scored no later than their age-30 season. ... He and Garrett Anderson (1,024) are the only players to have scored 1,000 runs as Angels.

Next: The Angels will be off Monday and at home Tuesday to open a series against the Texas Rangers.

Stats: Trout is hitting .310 (40 for 129) with 11 home runs, 24 RBIs and 33 runs scored in 37 games. He has walked 23 times and struck out 38 times. His on-base percentage is .422, his OPS 1.089. ... Among qualified players, Trout is third in the majors in on-base percentage behind teammate Taylor Ward (.481) and the Padres' Manny Machado(.430). He is second behind Ward in slugging percentage (.713 to .667) and OPS (Ward's is 1.194).

