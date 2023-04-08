Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: The Angels were off.
Friday: Hit a two-run homer and threw a runner out at second base in a 4-3 loss to Toronto in the Angels' home opener. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 1 for 4.
Saturday: Jose Berrios (0-1, 12.71) is scheduled to start the 9:07 p.m. game for the Blue Jays. Trout is hitting .429 (3 for 7) against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .348 (8 for 23) with two home runs, five RBIs and six runs scored in seven games. He has walked eight times and struck out five times. His on-base percentage is .531, his OPS 1.227.
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) catches a fly ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Matt Chapman during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
