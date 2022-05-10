Daily Mike Trout Report: Hits home run in rout of Rays

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and a walk in L.A.’s 5-4 win over Washington. He also got his first outfield assist of the season, throwing Riley Adams out at third base for the final out of the top of the sixth.

Monday: Hit a two-run homer and drew a bases-loaded walk to help the first-place Angels beat Tampa Bay 11-3 in the series opener. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs before being removed after the seventh inning of the lopsided game.

Tuesday: Corey Kluber (1-1, 2.36) will start the 9:38 p.m. game for the Rays. Trout is hitting .133 (2 for 15) with one home run and three RBIs against the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

Stats: Trout is hitting .319 (29 for 91) with seven home runs, 16 RBIs and 22 runs scored in 26 games. He has walked 18 times and struck out 27 times. His on-base percentage is .441, his OPS 1.100. Among qualified players, he is second in the major leagues behind teammate Taylor Ward in OPS and slugging percentage (.659).

— Press staff reports

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.