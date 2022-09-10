 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report: Hits home run in fifth straight game

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP

Thursday: The Angels were off.

Friday: Hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning of a 4-3 loss to the Astros in Houston. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4.

Saturday:  Jose Urquidy (13-5, 3.51 ERA) is scheduled to start the 7:15 p.m. game for Houston. Trout is hitting .191 (1 for 11) against him.

HR binge: Trout homered for the fifth game in a row, the longest streak of his career. He tied the franchise record set by Bobby Bonds from Aug. 2-7, 1977. The homer also tied him with Shohei Ohtani for the club lead. They are tied for second in the American League behind the Yankees' Aaron Judge, who has 55.

Quote: “He hasn't hit well in this park, so to see him get one out of here was nice," Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said.

Stats: Trout is hitting .277 (99 for 357) with 33 home runs, 64 RBIs and 69 runs scored in 98 games. He has walked 44 times and struck out 117 times. His on-base percentage is .366, his OPS .985.

Mike Trout 2022 headshot
Angels Orioles Baseball

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout reacts at the end of the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

 Julio Cortez

— Press staff reports

