Daily Mike Trout Report: Hits home run for 1,500th career hit

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Monday: Went 1 for 4 and knocked in the Angels’ only run in a 2-1 loss at Tampa Bay. He batted second and played center field.

Tuesday: Hit a solo home run in the sixth inning of an 11-1 loss to the Rays. It was Trout's 1,500th career hit and marked the second night in a row he drove in the Angels' only run. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 3 before being pinch-hit for in the eighth inning.

Wednesday: Left-hander Shane McClanahan (11-5, 2.29 ERA) will start the 7:10 p.m. game for the Rays. In two plate appearances against him, Trout has walked and struck out.

Stats: Trout is hitting .270 (81 for 300) with 25 home runs, 53 RBIs and 56 runs scored in 84 games. He has walked 40 times and struck out 101 times. His on-base percentage was .365, his OPS .955.

— Press staff reports