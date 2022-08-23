 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Frank Vincent
DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report: Hits home run for 1,500th career hit

  • 0

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Monday: Went 1 for 4 and knocked in the Angels’ only run in a 2-1 loss at Tampa Bay. He batted second and played center field.

Tuesday: Hit a solo home run in the sixth inning of an 11-1 loss to the Rays. It was Trout's 1,500th career hit and marked the second night in a row he drove in the Angels' only run. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 3 before being pinch-hit for in the eighth inning.

Wednesday: Left-hander Shane McClanahan (11-5, 2.29 ERA) will start the 7:10 p.m. game for the Rays. In two plate appearances against him, Trout has walked and struck out.

Stats: Trout is hitting .270 (81 for 300) with 25 home runs, 53 RBIs and 56 runs scored in 84 games. He has walked 40 times and struck out 101 times. His on-base percentage was .365, his OPS .955.

People are also reading…

— Press staff reports

+11 
Mike Trout 2022 headshot

Trout
0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

This prosthetic limb was specially designed for surfing

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News