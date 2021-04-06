Daily Mike Trout report: Hits first HR of year to help Angels beat Astros

Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In his nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Sunday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 with a walk and a run in a 7-4 win over the visiting Chicago White Sox.

Monday: Hit his first home run of the season to help the Angels rally from a 4-0 deficit to beat the visiting Houston Astros 7-6. His home run to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning was the Angels' first hit. Batting third and playing center field, he finished 2 for 3 with two walks, including one intentional.

Tuesday: The series finale is 4:07 p.m. Zack Greinke (1-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start for the Astros. Trout is hitting .316 (6 for 19) with one double, two triples and four RBIs against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .400 (6 for 15) with four runs, three RBIs and eight walks. His on-base percentage is .609, his OPS 1.275.

