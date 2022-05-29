Daily Mike Trout Report: Hits clutch home run, but Angels lose to Toronto

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Friday: Went 1 for 4 — his 13th double of the season — in a 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays. He batted second and played center field.

Saturday: Hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to give the Angels a 4-3 lead, but Toronto went on to win 6-5. Batting third and playing center field, Trout went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Sunday: Jose Berrios (3-2, 4.75) will start the 4:07 p.m. series finale for the Blue Jays. Trout is 3 for 5 against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .320 (49 for 153) with 13 home runs, 28 RBIs and 37 runs scored in 43 games. He has walked 24 times and struck out 46 times. His on-base percentage is .422, his slugging percentage .673 and his OPS 1.095. Among qualified players, he leads the majors in slugging percentage and OPS and is fourth in on-base percentage.

— Press staff reports

