Daily Mike Trout report: Hits 4th HR of season in Angels' rout of Royals

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In his nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.
Monday: Hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning as the Angels opened a series at Kansas City a 10-3 victory. Batting third and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and one run. He also was intentionally walked.
Tuesday: Left-hander Danny Duffy is scheduled to start the 8:10 p.m. game for the Royals. Trout is hitting .450 (9 for 20) with one home run and three RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .394 (13 for 33) with four home runs, eight RBIs, nine runs and 11 walks in 10 games. His on-base percentage is .545, his OPS 1.394. ... The Angels are 7-3.
— Press staff reports
