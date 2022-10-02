Daily Mike Trout Report: Hits 39th homer in win over Rangers

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Saturday: Did not play in the Angels' 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, he hit his 39th homer of the season in an 8-3 win over the Rangers in the series finale. He finished 3 for 4 with two runs and a walk.

Monday: The Angels will begin the final three-game series of the regular season at 9:40 p.m. in Oakland against the Athletics. No starter had been designated by the A's as of Sunday evening.

Stats: Trout is hitting .282 (120 for 426) with 39 home runs, 79 RBIs and 84 runs scored in 116 games. He has walked 52 times and struck out 136 times. His on-base percentage is .367, his OPS .994.