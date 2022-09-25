Daily Mike Trout Report: Hits 37th HR of season in rout of Twins

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Saturday: Went 1 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored in an 8-4 loss to Minnesota. Batting second and playing center field, he struck out twice.

Sunday: Went 3 for 4 with a solo homer in the third inning of a 10-3 win over the Twins. Batting second and playing center field, he also doubled twice, scored three runs and walked.

Up next: The Angels are off Monday and will begin a three-game series starting 9:38 p.m. Tuesday at home against the Oakland Athletics.

Stats: Trout is hitting .278 (113 for 407) with 37 home runs, 77 RBIs and 79 runs scored in 111 games. He has walked 50 times and struck out 130 times. His on-base percentage is .364, his OPS .983.