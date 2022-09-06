Daily Mike Trout Report: Hits 30th homer of the season in rout of Tigers

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Sunday: Homered for the Angels' only run in a 9-1 loss to the visiting Houston Astros. He batted second as the designated hitter and finished 1 for 4.

Monday: Batting second and playing center field, went 3 for 4, including his 30th homer of the season, in a 10-0 win over the Detroit Tigers in the series opener. This is the seventh time in his career he has hit at least 30 home runs in a season. Trout also doubled, scored three runs and struck out once.

Tuesday: The series continues at 9:38 p.m. against the Tigers. Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4, 4.17 ERA) is scheduled to start for Detroit. Trout is 1 for 6 with two walks and a strikeout in eight career plate appearances against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .275 (95 for 345) with 30 home runs, 60 RBIs and 66 runs scored in 95 games. He has walked 43 times and struck out 114 times. His on-base percentage is .365, his OPS .968.