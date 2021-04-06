Daily Mike Trout report: Hits 2nd HR in as many days, but Angels lose

Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In his nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Monday: Hit his first home run of the season to help the Angels rally from a 4-0 deficit to beat the visiting Houston Astros 7-6. His home run to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning was the Angels’ first hit. Batting third and playing center field, he finished 2 for 3 with two walks, including one intentional.

Tuesday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Angels’ 4-2 loss to Houston. The homer was a two-run shot of Zack Geinke in the first inning.

Wednesday: The Angels are off. They open a series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night in Dunedin, Florida.

Stats: Trout is hitting .368 (7 for 19) with two home runs, five runs, five RBIs and eight walks in six games. His on-base percentage is .556, his OPS 1.292.

— Press staff reports

