Daily Mike Trout Report: Hits 29th home run of season

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Sunday: Homered for the Angels' only run in a 9-1 loss to the visiting Houston Astros. He batted second as the designated hitter and finished 1 for 4.
Monday: Left-hander Tyler Alexander (3-8, 4.76) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. series opener for the visiting Detroit Tigers. Trout is 0 for 3 against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .270 (92 for 341) with 29 home runs, 59 RBIs and 63 runs scored in 94 games. He has walked 43 times and struck out 113 times. His on-base percentage is .362, his OPS .951.
