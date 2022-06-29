Daily Mike Trout Report: Hits 23rd HR, but Angels lose to White Sox

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 2 with two walks and a strikeout in a 2-1 win over the Mariners in a heated series finale that featured a second-inning brawl.

Monday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 4, striking out three times, in a 4-3 win over the visiting White Sox. He also got his third assist of the season, throwing out Seby Zavala at third base on an 8-3-4 play during the seventh inning.

Tuesday: Hit a solo home run in an 11-4 loss to Chicago. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 before being removed for a defensive replacement in the top of the eighth inning in the lopsided game.

Wednesday: Michael Kopech (2-4, 2.59) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. series finale for Chicago. Trout walked in his only plate appearance against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .285 (69 for 242) with 23 home runs, 46 RBIs and 52 runs scored in 68 games. He has walked 37 times and struck out 79 times. His on-base percentage is .389, his OPS 1.042.

— Press staff reports

