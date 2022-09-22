Daily Mike Trout Report: Hits 2-run double, Angels lose

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Wednesday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 with a strikeout in a 7-2 loss to the Rangers.

Thursday: Batting second as the designated hitter, he went 1 for 4 with a two-run double in the third inning, a run, a walk and a strikeout in the Angels' 5-3 loss to the Rangers in the series finale.

Friday: The Angels will begin a three-game series at 7:10 p.m. in Minnesota against the Twins. The Twins had not designated a starting pitcher as of Thursday evening.

Stats: Trout is hitting .273 (108 for 396) with 36 home runs, 73 RBIs and 75 runs scored in 108 games. He has walked 48 times and struck out 128 times. His on-base percentage is .360, his OPS .969.