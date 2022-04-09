Daily Mike Trout Report: hitless in lopsided loss

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: Batting second behind Shohei Otani and playing center field, Trout went 1 for 3 with a walk in the Angels’ season-opening 3-1 loss to the visiting Houston Astros. It was his first regular-season game since a calf injury ended his 2021 season May 7 after 36 games. He was hitting .333 with an OPS of 1.090 when the injury happened.
Friday: Batting second and playing center, he went 0 for 3, striking out twice, in a 13-6 loss To the Astros.
Saturday: Justin Verlander is scheduled to start the 9:07 p.m. game for Houston. Trout is hitting .125 (5 for 40, including two solo home runs) against him.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.