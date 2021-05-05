Daily Mike Trout report: His 8th home run of season

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Monday: Went 1 for 3 with a walk in a 7-3 loss to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in their series opener. He batted third and played center field.

Tuesday: Hit a solo home run and drew a walk in the Angels' 8-3 loss to the Rays. The homer was the 310th of his career and his 1,415th hit. Batting third and playing center field, he finished 1 for 3.

Wednesday: The Rays had not announced their starting pitcher for the 9:38 p.m. game. The series finale is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. Thursday. The Angels will host the World Series champion Dodgers starting Friday night.

Stats: Trout is hitting .407 (36 for 86) with eight home runs, 17 RBIs, 21 runs and 18 walks in 25 games. His on-base percentage is .514, his OPS 1.293. ... He leads the majors in batting average, on-base percentage and OPS. ... The Angels are 13-15.

— Press staff reports

