Daily Mike Trout report: Helps Angels rally to beat division rival Astros

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Sunday: Went 0 for 3 with a walk and two strikeouts in a 2-1 win over the Dodgers. He batted third and played center field.

Monday: Batting third and playing center field, Trout went 0 for 3 but walked twice, stole third base and scored a run to help the Angels rally past the host Houston Astros 5-4. The Angels, who trailed 4-1 until surging ahead with a four-run sixth inning, won back-to-back games for the first time since April 25-26.

Tuesday: Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1, 3.58) ERA is scheduled to start the 8:10 p.m. game for the Astros. Trout is hitting .182 (4 for 22) with two home runs and four RBIs against him.