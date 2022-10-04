Daily Mike Trout Report: Held hitless in loss to Oakland

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, he hit his 39th homer of the season in an 8-3 win over the Rangers in the series finale. He finished 3 for 4 with two runs and a walk.

Monday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 5 with a strikeout in a 5-4 loss to Oakland in the series opener.

Tuesday: Cole Irvin (9-13, 4.11 ERA) will pitch the 9:40 p.m. start for the A's. Trout is 3 for 4 with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and a strike out in six career plate appearances against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .278 (120 for 431) with 39 home runs, 79 RBIs and 84 runs scored in 116 games. He had walked 52 times and struck out 137 times. His on-base percentage was .363, his OPS .982.