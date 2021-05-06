Daily Mike Trout report: Held hitless in 3-1 loss to Rays

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Wednesday: Went 0 for 2 with a walk and striking out once in a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He batted third and played center field.

Thursday: The series concluded vs. Tampa in a game that ended too late for this edition.

Friday: Open a three-game series at 9:38 p.m. against the defending World Series champion L.A. Dodgers. Julio Urias (4-0, 2.87) will start for the Dodgers. Trout is 0 for 1 against him in his career.

Stats: Trout entered Thursday hitting .398 (36 for 88) with eight home runs, 17 RBIs, 21 runs and 19 walks in 26 games. His on-base percentage was .514, his OPS 1.275. ... He led the majors in batting average, on-base percentage and OPS, and was second to Minnesota's Byron Buxton in slugging percentage (.716). ... The Angels were 13-16.

— Press staff reports

