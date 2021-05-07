Daily Mike Trout report: Held hitless again in loss to Rays

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Thursday: Was held hitless a second straight game, going 0 for 4 and striking out three times in an 8-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He batted third and played center field.

Friday: The Angels opened a three-game series against the defending World Series champion L.A. Dodgers. Results from that game ended too late for this edition.

Saturday: The series continues at 9:07 p.m. at Angel Stadium. The Dodgers didn't announce a starter as of Friday evening.

Stats: Trout entered Friday hitting .380 (36 for 92) with eight home runs, 17 RBIs, 21 runs and 19 walks in 27 games. His on-base percentage was .496, his OPS 1.224. ... He led the majors in on-base percentage and OPS, and was second to Minnesota’s Byron Buxton in slugging percentage (.728) and second to Chicago White Sox's Yermin Mercedes in batting average. ... The Angels were 13-17.

— Press staff reports

