Daily Mike Trout Report: Hasn't decided if he's playing in All-Star Game

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Friday: Did not play in a 9-1 loss to the Dodgers. Clayton Kershaw took a perfect game into the eighth inning before allowing a leadoff double.

Saturday: Was a late scratch in a 7-1 loss to the Dodgers, missing his fourth straight game with upper back spasms. The 10-time All-Star selection was in the Angels’ lineup until about three minutes before the first pitch. Trout said he'll sleep on it before he decides whether to bow out of the All-Star Game on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Up next: L.A. will return from the break Friday with a three-game series in Atlanta against the defending champion Braves.

Stats: Trout is hitting .270 (76 for 282) with 24 home runs, 51 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 79 games. He has walked 39 times and struck out 97 times. His on-base percentage is .368, his OPS .967.

— Press staff and wire reports