Daily Mike Trout Report: Has hit, two runs in win over Boston

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Went 1 for 4 in a 4-0 loss to the Red Sox at Fenway Park. He batted second and played center field.
Wednesday: Went 1 for 4 with two runs scored in a 10-5 win over the Red Sox. He struck out twice and walked once. He batted second and played center field.
Thursday: The Angels wrap up the series at 1:35 p.m. in Boston. Rich Hill (0-1, 3.71) is scheduled to pitch for the Red Sox. Trout struck out the only time he faced Hill.
Stats: Trout is hitting .316 (24 for 76) with six home runs, 11 RBIs and 19 runs scored in 22 games. He has walked 16 times and struck out 20 times. His on-base percentage is .447, his OPS 1.118.
— Press staff reports
