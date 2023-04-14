Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Friday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 with a walk in a 5-3 loss to the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Trout hit his third double of the season.

Saturday: Went 3 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored in a 9-7 loss to Boston. His hits included two doubles, giving him five for the season. He batted second and played center field.

Sunday: Garrett Whitlock (0-1, 9.00) is scheduled to start the 1:35 p.m. game for the Red Sox. Trout is 2 for 4 (a double and a home run) with two RBIs against him.

Milestone: His double in the first inning made him the fourth player in MLB history with at least 300 doubles, 300 homers and 200 stolen bases during or before his age-31 season. Willie Mays, Alex Rodrigues and Barry Bonds are the other players who achieved the feat before turning 32.

Early start: The series finale will begin at 11:10 a.m. Monday, part of the city's Patriots Day tradition that includes the Boston Marathon.

Stats: Trout is hitting .300 (15 for 50) with three home runs, nine RBIs and 12 runs scored in 14 games. He has walked 13 times and struck out 14 times. His on-base percentage is .462, his OPS 1.042.