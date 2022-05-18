Daily Mike Trout Report: Has another big game, but Angels lose to Rangers

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Monday: Went 1 for 4, grounded into a double play and scored a run in a 7-4 loss at Texas. He batted second and played center field.

Tuesday: Went 3 for 4, including a double and a solo home run, with a walk and two runs scored in a 10-5 loss to the Rangers. He batted second and played center field.

Wednesday: Dane Dunning (1-2, 4.06) is scheduled to start the 8:05 p.m. game for the Rangers. Trout is 2 for 5, including a solo home run, against him.

Next: The Angels are off Thursday and will open a series against the Athletics on Friday night.

Stats: Trout is hitting .325 (38 for 117) with 10 home runs, 21 RBIs and 31 runs scored in 34 games. He has walked 22 times and struck out 33 times. His on-base percentage is .440, his OPS 1.124.

— Press staff reports

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.